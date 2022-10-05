Laois Gardaí arrest driver of rental van 'acting suspiciously'

An image of the van seized in Laois
Laois Gardaí have arrested the driver of a rental van, after they said the occupants were "acting suspiciously".
The rental van was also seized.
The incident took place in the Ballylinan area in east Laois this Wednesday, October 5.
A Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol stopped three occupants of a rental vehicle who were observed acting suspiciously.
The driver provided false details to Gardaí when stopped and was arrested.
Court proceedings have commenced.
"As part of Operation Thor, Laois Roads Policing Unit will continue to disrupt and deny criminals the use of our road networks," Laois Offaly Garda Division has stated.
