22/09/2021

Man with drugs in apartment in Laois town was selling to feed his habit, court hears

A man had relapsed into drug use, Portlaoise court heard on Thursday last. 

Sean McHugh, 26, of Apartment 4, Barrow Mews, Portarlington was charged with possession of cannabis and possession for sale or supply on August 2, 2021 and possession of diamorphine. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said that 20 grams of cannabis had been found in his apartment to the value of €425 and diamorphine to the value of €25. 

He had admitted it was for sale and supply. 

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr McHugh had had a difficult background. He had ADHD. He had been released from custody and relapsed into drug use. 

He was selling to feed his habit. His set up had been exploited by more sinister forces. 

He was engaging with the probation service, but is using drugs at the moment. 

Judge Catherine Staines said she wanted to see an up to date report by December 9.

