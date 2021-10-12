Row in Laois pizza queue

A row which broke out while a man was waiting on a pizza ended with the defendant being arrested and brought before the courts.
Sean McHale (23) with an address at 125 Rossvale, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise was charged at last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court with public order offences on August 20 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant was “abusive and had to be arrested”.
The court heard the defendant had no drink taken on the day of the offence and the altercation had spilled over while the accused was waiting for a pizza.
The case was adjourned to November 18 to allow him make a €300 contribution to the Garda Benevolent Fund.
