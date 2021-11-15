Search

15/11/2021

Laois Gardaí issued update on Portlaoise stabbing and make fresh appeal

Portlaoise Garda Station

Portlaoise Garda Station

Laois Gardaí have issued a new appeal urged anyone with information about the weekend stabbing in Portlaoise to come forward with information as part of their investigation.

It's understood however, that Gardaí are also following a definite line of enquiry as part of their investigation into to the assault on a man in his 40s over the weekend.

While gardaí are grateful for the extensive assistance the public have provided to date, they are anxious to speak with people who to come forward without further delay.

The focus of the investigation remains on an incident on Main Street Portlaoise between 3 am and 3pm on Saturday, November 13. The gardaí are particularly interested the suspected assault which they believe happened at the intersection of Church Street and Main Street.

Gardaí did not reveal details about the victims condition other than to say he is in recovery after suffering serious facial wounds with what is understood to have been some form of knife.

The injured Portlaoise man lost a lot of blood at the scene and it is understood that the wounds may be life altering. The victim who is aged in is his 40s, is believed to have been an innocent party.

While Gardaí have established some of the facts around the incident they are still in the process of identifying the suspect or suspects involved.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí also remined the public not to share images of the injuries suffered on the internet or on social media.

