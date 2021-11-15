Laois Offaly Gardaí make arrests after armed robbery

Garda respond to raid
Laois Offaly Gardaí have arrested three men following an armed robbery on a shop.
At approximately 6.40am this morning three men entered a convenience store in Ferbane on Monday morning, November 15. Gardaí say that they were armed with weapons and forced the two female staff members to hand over a quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash.
A statement said the men left the scene in a dark coloured vehicle and both staff members did not require medical attention after the incident.
However, the men did not manage to get away with it.
In follow up searches today, Garda HQ in Dublin said all three men (19, 20 and 26 years) were arrested in Galway and were currently detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda stations across the midlands.
The investigations is ongoing.
