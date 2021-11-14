Gardai issue parking tickets to Laois GAA county final fans in Portlaoise

GAA fans got an unpleasant surprise in Portlaoise on county final day.
Laois Offaly Gardai issued a statement on Sunday after Portarlington defeated Portlaoise.
"Following a number of complaints in Portlaoise today Laois Roads Policing Unit issued fixed charge notices to owners of vehicles who inconsiderately parked their vehicles causing major obstructions to pedestrians and wheelchair users in the town," they said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.