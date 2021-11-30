Gardaí make arrests after burglary spate near Laois

Gardaí
Gardaí say they have arrested four men in relation to a number of incidents of burglary and robbery in Co Kildare.
A statement said that shortly before 3.45pm on Monday, November 30, Gardaí responded to reports of a burglary in Newbridge.
They said two men, aged in their 40s and 30s, were arrested at the scene. In a follow up operation, two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested.
A Garda spokesperson added: "The arrests are in relation to a number of robberies and burglaries in the Newbridge, Rathangan and Brownstown areas of Co Kildare this month.
"All four men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kildare and Newbridge Garda stations," said the statement.
Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.
avid Walsh-Kemmis, Ballykilcavan Farm with visitors at Ballykilcavan Farm, Stradbally for the Ballykilcavan Brewery open day as part of Heritage Week in 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.