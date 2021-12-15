Found with mobile phone in Laois prison

A man was found with a mobile phone concealed on his person in prison, the district court heard last week.
Keith McDonagh, 23, with an address at Portlaoise Prison was charged with possession of a mobile phone at the Midlands Prison on May 21, 2019.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 7pm on May 21, 2019 at the prison a boss chair was activated by Mr McDonagh.
A white mobile phone was found concealed internally on his person.
Defence Counsel Flynn said that his grandmother at the time. He accepted it was the wrong decision. He had learned from his mistake. He was an enhanced prison who was working on the landing as a cleaner.
He had been subject to punishment in the prison. Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to one month in the Midlands Prison.
