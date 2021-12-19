Laois Gardaí seek public's help in tracking burglars

Laois Gardaí are seeking the public help in tracking down the thieves responsible for two seperate burglaries.
Portlaoise Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house between 5.40 pm and 7.15 pm last night Friday, December 17 in Esker Lower area of Timahoe.
Any suspicious activity or information to Portlaoise Garda 05786 74100 or 1800 666 111.
Meanwhile, Abbeyleix Gardaí are investigating a burglary in the Fairymount area of Crettyard between Wednesday and Thursday, December 15 and 16.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles and activity in the area is asked to please contact 057 873 0580
