27 Jan 2022

Three shots of drink did not suit Laois man, court hears

26 Jan 2022 7:53 PM

A man drank three shots and they did not suit him, Portlaoise court heard last week. 

Killian Dunphy, 23, of Barkmills, Mountmellick was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Market Square, Portlaoise on November 27, 2021. 

He pleaded guilty to the charges. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 11.50pm gardaí received a report of a male in the taxi queue at Market Square. He had one shoe on and was hassling people in the queue.

He was drunk at the time. 

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was not proud of his actions. He did not remember his behaviour. He remembers waking up in the garda station. 

On the night he had drunk three shots and they did not suit him. He had a letter for the court. 

He was an apprentice electrician. He had €200 for the Court Poor Box. 

Judge Staines applied the Section 1(1) of the Probation Act. 

