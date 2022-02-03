Man was helping friend in traffic collision in Laois

A man was helping out a friend in a traffic collision, Portlaoise district court heard last week.
Travis Parsons, of 10 Castle Drive, Kilminchy was charged with no driving licence, and no insurance on March 14, 2021.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that there was a road traffic collision on the Timahoe Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on the date in question. Mr Parsons attended the scene. He rolled back the car involved and then proceeded to drive it. He then crashed into another vehicle.
Appearing for Mr Parsons, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he had been asked to give a hand to his friend involved in the collision, who was too shaken to drive. A friend had been driving ahead of him and he had run into the back of him when he had been turning right.
There was a letter from the mother of his friend.
He was fined €100 for no licence and €100 for no insurance.
