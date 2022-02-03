Search

05 Feb 2022

Man was helping friend in traffic collision in Laois

Man was helping friend in traffic collision in Laois

Reporter:

Express Reporter

03 Feb 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man was helping out a friend in a traffic collision, Portlaoise district court heard last week. 

Travis Parsons, of 10 Castle Drive, Kilminchy was charged with no driving licence, and no insurance on March 14, 2021. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that there was a road traffic collision on the Timahoe Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on the date in question. Mr Parsons attended the scene. He rolled back the car involved and then proceeded to drive it. He then crashed into another vehicle. 

Appearing for Mr Parsons, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he had been asked to give a hand to his friend involved in the collision, who was too shaken to drive. A friend had been driving ahead of him and he had run into the back of him when he had been turning right. 

There was a letter from the mother of his friend.

He was fined €100 for no licence and €100 for no insurance. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media