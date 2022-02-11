Two Laois men sent for Circuit Court trial arising from incident in cemetery

Two men were sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court at a recent sitting of the local court.
David Nevin, 38, of 35 Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise is charged with assault causing harm, violent disorder and production of an article at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Mountmellick on March 23, 2021.
Joe Nevin, 27, of 7 Mountain View Square, Portlaoise is charged with assault causing harm, violent disorder and production of an article at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Mountmellick on March 23, 2021.
Both were sent forward to the Circuit Court, sitting in Tullamore on February 8. A Senior and Junior Counsel was assigned for both men.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.