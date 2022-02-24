Man grew cannabis from 'budgie seeds' District Court told

An “unsophisticated operation” to grow cannabis plants saw a man appear before Kilkenny District Court on drugs charges.

Eduards Liepins, 90 The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny, pleaded guilty to being in possession of two cannabis plants.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said gardaí searched a premises at 5 St John’s Road, Lakeside, on July 30, 2020, under warrant. Two mature cannabis plants were found. There were two men in the house at the time and Mr Liepins took ownership of the plants. He said they were for his own use.

He had one previous conviction for being in possession of drugs.

Mr Liepins was cooperative with the gardaí.

The value of the plants was estimated at €1,600.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said the plants were found outside the house in an “unsophisticated operation” - there were no lights or other paraphernalia.

The estimated value was based on if the plants grew to full height.

Mr Hogan said his client told him just one plant was his and the other belonged to his housemate, but he told gardaí both were his because he was “under threat” from the other person.

The solicitor said it was, in fact, the other person in the house who was of interest to gardaí.

Mr Liepins has now moved out of that house and he is working full time, Mr Hogan said. He hasn’t gotten into difficulty since.

Mr Hogan said his client had been experimenting and he had grown cannabis from “budgie seeds” he bought in a supermarket chain.

Following a same-day assessment by a Probation Officer, Judge Geraldine Carthy sentenced Mr Liepins to carry out 240 hours of Community Service in lieu of serving four months in prison.