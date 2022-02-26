Search

26 Feb 2022

Focus on data watchdog at at Laois policing forum over Laois anti-crime CCTV scheme delays

The team behind Mountmellick CCTV system, including Neighbourhood Watch members, Laois County Council and the Gardai.

Conor Ganly

26 Feb 2022 1:53 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The State privacy watchdog is set to face questioning at the Laois Joint Policing Committee in March over the obstacles that have blocked community CCTV schemes or left others in a legal limbo.

Just one CCTV scheme in Laois fully complies with privacy legislation which which governs the use of cameras in Ireland to prevent crime. Mountmellick Neighbourhood Watch attained this status after Laois County Council agreed to be the Data Controller as complied with legislation.

However, up to a dozen other schemes remain in a holding pattern which is large due data protection and retention issues as policed by the Data Protection Commission.

The issue has been raised by politicians and community representatives at previous Laois JPC meetings where the finger was pointed at Laois County County Council for holding up schemes.

However, the local authority has pointed out that it must operated in compliance with data protection laws. The local  authority has also  said that its own use of cameras to police illegal dumping has been severely restricted due to data protection issues.

Now, the Data Protection Commission, which has offices in Portarlington, will come before public representatives, council officials and gardaí in March in Laois to outline the position and answer questions.

A spokesperson confirmed to the Leinster Express that it would be at the next meeting.  

“I can confirm the DPC will attend the next meeting of the County Laois Joint Policing Committee Meeting in March 2022,” said the brief statement.

Laois County Council recently informed councillors that a new arrangement is in the pipeline that would see the Gardaí becoming joint data controllers. This would mean a member of a community alert scheme that operates the cameras would not have to attend court if the footage was to be used in criminal proceedings.

The purpose of a Joint Policing Committee is to provide a forum where a Local Authority and the senior Garda officers responsible for the policing of the area, with the participation of Oireachtas members and community interests such as the IFA, to consult, discuss and make recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the area.

