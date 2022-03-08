Thieves invade occupied home in Portlaoise - Laois gardai appeal for help

Portlaoise Gardai say they are investigating a burglary that occurred at Aghnaharna Drive Portlaoise on Monday, March 7.
A number of males entered a house at approximately 8pm.
Gardai say the house was occupied at the time. A small sum of cash was stolen.
Garda are appealing for information from anyone that was in the area between 6pm and 830pm on March 7 and say any suspicious persons or vehicles to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100.
Gatdai say they are also interested in anyone that was in the location that may have dashcam footage to make contact also.
