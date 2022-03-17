Search

17 Mar 2022

Laois man gets three months in prison

Laois man gets three months in prison

Reporter:

Express Reporter

17 Mar 2022 11:53 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man received a three month prison sentence on a public order matter at Portlaoise District Court last week.  

PJ O’Shea, 39, of 20 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise was charged with failing to comply with a Garda direction and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Lyster Square, Portlaoise on February 12 this year. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date Mr O’Shea was outside the post office at 9am and was begging aggressively. 

He was asked to move on by the gardaí. When they came back he told them to ‘f*** off’ and ‘f*** off you foreign b******’ to Garda Solinski, a Polish garda. 

The court heard he was on bail at the time. 

Sgt Kirby said he was well known to the court. 

Appearing for Mr O’Shea, solicitor Philip Meagher said he was a single man who was well known to the court 

He had many years of difficulty with drug addiction. He normally lived with his mother and siblings. Mr Meagher said that things for him go well for a number of months but then he falls off and  he gets back into bad company and matters spiral from there. 

He then presents in a dishevelled and pathetic state and lives rough.

This happened recently. He looks for money because his social welfare is cancelled. He begs to buy food and by his own admission drugs. 

Mr Meagher said that Mr O’Shea had told him he wants to get help. Mr Meagher suggested a custodial sentence with help later to get treatment. He said that unless Mr O’Shea’s addiction was dealt with the same spiral would occur again. 

He added that when Mr O’Shea gets out of prison he is a different man. 

The court heard he was on remand for other matters. 

Judge John King noted that he had plenty of time to address his issues. 

He sentenced him to three months. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media