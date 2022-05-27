Drunk outside Garda station in Laois town

A man was drunk outside Portlaoise Garda Station, the local court heard recently.
Liam Gavin, 28, of 42 Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication at Portlaoise Garda Station on September 17, 2021.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 1.45am outside Portlaoise Garda Station a man was very drunk. He was arrested for his own safety.
He was fined €150 for intoxication.
