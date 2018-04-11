Too early to congratulate decrease in drink driving in Laois says Garda Chief

Despite a decrease in drink driving in Laois this year, Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlon has said it is too early to congratulate ourselves yet.

Supt Scanlon told the recent Joint Policing Committee that the number of people caught drink driving in Laois has decreased from 46 in the first quarter of 2017 to 37 in 2018.

He said it is too early to celebrate this decrease.

“I don't think that we should be congratulating ourselves, there are still too many people out there that think it is a good idea or something worth risking,” he said.

Chief Supt Scanlon said that there is still work to be done in changing people’s attitudes towards drink driving particularly now that there are more cases of people driving under the influence of drugs.

“Those people who have decided that their choice of socialising at weekends is to use a quantity of cocaine are destroying their own lives and destroying the lives of others.

“Drugs are complicating a person's ability to drive and we are seeing more of that than what we would have historically seen. Hence we have a drugs unit which leads to more detections,” he said.

The quarterly garda report outlined that there has been one fatal accident in Laois in the first three months of this year which Supt Scanlon said is “one too many”.

The number of traffic collision with material damage only in the first quarter increased from 135 incidents to 169.

Traffic collisions with non serious injuries decreased from 24 to 20 and collisions with serious injuries decreased from five incidents to four.

