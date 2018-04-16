Criminals using motorway for quick escape back to bigger cities like Dublin says councillor

The M7 motorway through Laois is acting as the perfect escape route for criminals according to a Laois councillor.

Cllr Tom Mulhall told the Joint Policing Committee meeting that criminals are taking advantage of the motorway running through the county when they are leaving the scene of a crime according to Cllr Tom Mulhall.

Cllr Mulhall said that sophisticated criminals are targeting rural Laois towns that they know they can quickly escape.

“Criminals come down from Dublin have very easy access. They are out in a country area like Emo, Ballybrittas or Stradbally and within three or four minutes they are back on the motorway again and they see themselves in a safe situation back on the motorway to get back to the city,” he said.

There has been a six percent decrease in property crime in Laois from the first three months in 2017 when 316 incidents were reported compared to the first three months in 2018 where 212 incidents of property crime took place.

According to the quarterly garda report the number of crimes against the person has increased by almost 40 percent in Laois while traffic offences have seen a 35 percent increase.

