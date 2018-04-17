Laois gardai issue urgent warning about garden trade scam

Gardai in Laois are warning members of the public to be vigilant when hiring tradespeople.

Laois-Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Graham Kavanagh, has issued a warning to homeowners over an increase in trade scams in local areas.

The number of rogue traders offering work around homes and gardens is on the rise and will remain so during the spring and summer months.

"We see an increase in hedge and tree-cutting and tarmac services scams.

"If getting work done about house ensure tradespeople are genuine and not scams. Only engage trades you can trust and verify and not strangers coming into the area," he said.

