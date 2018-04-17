Nine-year-old boy pens letter to Laois County Council for Clean Up Laois Week

A young Laois boy has written a letter to the local authority asking for help to tidy up his local area as part of Clean Up Laois Week.

Noah, from Ballintubbert in Laois, sent a handwritten letter to the local authority outlining his upset at the rubbish lining the ditches and on the road where he lives.

In the letter, which has been published on www.laois.ie, Noah suggests that some of the rubbish could be recycled or reused when it is collected.

Noah went on to ask Laois County Council to provide him with rubbish bags and litter pickers. He said he would try to start up his own Road Cleaning Association in his area.

Laois County Council is running Clean Up Laois Week this April and community groups across the county are encouraged to get involved.

Registration is now open for the 15th annual Clean Up Laois Week which aims to help Laois towns and villages spring clean and spring into action ahead of the summer months.

Anyone group can sign up by visiting the Laois County Council website here or calling the environment section at 057 8674327 or email cleanupweek@laoiscoco.ie.

Registered groups will receive packs of bags, gloves and litter pickers which will be available from Wednesday, April 11 free of charge.

Any resulting bags will be collected by the sponsors AES according to an agreed rota and time as per back of registration form.

Laois County Council has acknowledged the great work done by all groups involved and would encourage the public to be extra vigilant in their own areas, by reporting any litter offences, unauthorised waste collectors, or fly tipping on the confidential freephone litter hotline 1800 32 32 30.

Clean Up Laois Week will take place from April 23 to 27, just in time for Noah to take part!

