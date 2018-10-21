Laois Offaly gardaí seize €4,800 worth of fake cash

Justin Kelly

garda money

Laois-Offaly Gardaí are warning businesses and the public to be on alert for fake €50 notes following an operation in Tullamore which led to the discovery of €4,800 worth of counterfeit cash.

 Gardaí in Tullamore seized 96 counterfeit €50 notes during a search on Friday, October 19. 

Gardaí are warning people to be vigilant regarding counterfeit cash particularly €50 notes. 

Crime Prevention Officer Sergt Graham Kavanagh urged people to report the use of counterfeit notes to Gardaí. 

Find out more at www.centralbank.ie 