Garda appeal for information after two people robbed at knifepoint in Laois

Gardai in Portlaoise are appealing for information from the public after two young people were robbed during which a knife was produced.

During the incident on Saturday evening, a mobile phone and cash were stolen.

The victims are male and female aged 17 years. The culprits, both males, are described as being aged in their 50s and 20s.

The incident happened at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday evening at Millbrook, Portlaoise which is close to Main Street and Ridge Road.

Any persons with information regarding this very serious incident can contact Portlaoise Garda Station.