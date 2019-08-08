Official update provided on big overhaul of Portlaoise Garda Station

The design of a refurbished Laois Offaly Garda Division HQ and Portlaoise Garda Station is not complete but work is expected to begin on what will be a multi-million euro project next year.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which manages many State-owned properties, provided the Leinster Express with an update on the project which would see an expansion and updating of the facility.

"The programme for the refurbishment of Garda accommodation is managed and progressed by the An Garda Síochána working in close co-operation with the OPW.

"The Portlaoise Garda station project is included in the Garda Capital Investment Programme 2016-2021, which is an ambitious five-year Programme based on agreed priorities established by An Garda Síochána that will benefit over thirty locations around the country.

"Some enabling works have begun. However, as the design stage is still ongoing, it is not possible at this stage to give exact timeframes for the procurement process for contractors. It is anticipated that work on this project will begin in 2020," concluded the statement.

Commenting, Laois TD and Minister for Justice & Equality Charlie Flanagan said the Garda Building and Refurbishment programme said the first phase consisted of initial enabling works, included ongoing site and building investigations and surveys as well as temporary additional accommodation in the form of portable cabins beside the existing Garda Station.

Also included was the construction of additional car parking spaces outside of the Garda station walls and the removal of an existing raised plateaus at the main entrance to the building.

“This first phase is now complete. The OPW is continuing to work in close cooperation with An Garda Síochána to progress the development of the project and delivery of the extended and refurbished station,” he said.

The project involves extension and refurbishment of the existing Garda station and custody suite in Portlaoise, along with the provision of additional accommodation for the police on an adjacent site currently occupied by the Department of Defence and used by the Irish Army stationed at Portlaoise Prison.

Part of the project will see a new base built for the Army in another part of Portlaoise.