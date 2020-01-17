Colour codes for gangs is 'high risk' approach says Inspector of Prisons

Using colour coding to manage gangs in jails is “high risk” according to the Inspector of Prisons.

In her annual report, Ms Patricia Gilheaney said she witnessed first hand the challenges faced in separating rival gangs / factions in wings and landings. She said numbers fluctuate due to prisoners breaking links in jail.

“The use of colour coding to signify whom the prisoners could associate with was and continues to be used to maintain a safe environment and that in and of itself, is high risk due to the number of factions involved,” she said.

Ms Gilheaney said she witnessed a committal process for protection in the Midlands Prison.