Laois Dunnes Stores supermarket burglary under garda investigation

Gardaí in Portlaoise and Tullamore say there are investigating two separate burglaries that occurred overnight one of which involved a raid on a big supermarket in Laois.

Laois Gardaí say Dunnes Stores Rathdowney was burgled overnight. Gardaí are working on the basis that the theft took place between 12.30am and 1.30am on Wednesday, September 16. Gardaí are seeking peoples assistance if anyone one was in the area at the time and may have witnessed something unusual.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Offaly say the Daybreak Store in Mucklagh was broken into overnight. Tullamore Gardaí are appealing to local people who may have been in the area between midnight and 1.30am, Wednesday morning, to let them know if they saw anything suspicious.

If you passed by either location and have dashcam footage please contact Tullamore Garda on 0579327052 or Portlaoise Garda on 0578674100.