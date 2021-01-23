Gardai and Revenue Commissioners raise red flag about text smishing scam

The Revenue Commissioners and Gardai have alerted the public to a text scam fraudsters are running to get acess to your bank accounts.

Revenue said it has become aware of SMS (text messages) purporting to come from Revenue seeking personal information from taxpayers in connection with a tax refund or seeking credit/debit card details.

"These text messages did not issue from Revenue," they warned.

"The Revenue Commissioners never send emails or text messages requiring customers to send personal information via email, text or pop-up windows.

"Anyone who receives an email or text message purporting to be from Revenue and suspects it to be fraudulent or a scam should simply delete it. Anyone who is actually awaiting a tax refund should contact their local Revenue Office to check its status.

"Anyone who provided personal information in response to these fraudulent emails or text messages should contact their bank or credit card company immediately," said the tax office.

They urged the public see their security page for further information.

Gadai also highlighted the scam.

"We are reminding people about Smishing (a combination of the words SMS (text message) and Phishing) is a scam where fraudsters send text messages to random mobile phones.

"The text messages claim to come from a reputable organisation such as a bank, card issuer or a service provider.

https://www.revenue.ie/en/news/articles/warning-bogus-phone-calls.aspx

https://www.revenue.ie/en/news/articles/email-scam.aspx#:~:text=

#ThinkB4UClick

https://www.fraudsmart.ie/personal/fraud-scams/phone-fraud/smishing/