Laois Offaly gardaí break up drinks party at local amenity

Laois Offaly Gardaí had to intervene in recent days to break up a 'large gathering was in breech of Covid-19 restrictions,

Gardai dealt with what they called a 'large gathering' at Derryounce Lake near Portarlington on Tuesday, March 30.

Pictures showed empty alcohol cans bottles abandoned at public benches beside the lake which is maintained by a local committee.

Gardaí remained at the scene for a time after the people had dispersed. It is not clear if Fixed Charge Notice fines were issued under Covid-19 laws.

It is not the first time that Gardaí have had to intervene during the Covid-19 pandemic at Derryounce. Gardaí ordered the temporary closure of the amenity last year after a large crowd gathered on a sunny May bank holiday.

Gardai urged the public to please work with us in keeping your families and communities safe.