Quantity of drugs found on Laois man a concern to Judge

The quantity of drugs a man had in his possession was of some concern to a Judge at Portlaoise district court last week.

Liam Gavin, 27, of 42 Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise was charged with possession of cannabis herb at Portlaoise Garda Station on March 3, 2021.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Gavin worked in construction.

He was in receipt of the Covid payment and his mood deteriorated and he slipped and started using.

He had engaged with CADS in Portlaoise.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court the amount of cannabis was valued at €180. The sergeant agreed that Mr Gavin seemed to have straightened out his life.

Judge Mary Cashin noted the high value of the drugs and queried whether €180 was a slip. Ms Fitzpatrick said the slip had taken place over a few weeks. He had referred himself to a drugs counsellor.

Judge Cashin noted his plea, but said she had a concern about the value of the drugs.

She adjourned the case for six months, telling Mr Gavin to engage with a drugs awareness programme, - the Athy Alternative Project, and she sought a probation report.