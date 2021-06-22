CRIMECALL WATCH Laois Offaly gardaí top tips on roving country criminals

At this time of year farm yards tend be subjected to night time thefts and Laois and Offaly are no different. RTÉ's Crimecall has helped Laois Offaly Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh offers the following advice.
WATCH 'Beat the burglar' help from Laois Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer
Laois Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh has made a video with Crimecall which could prove invaluable to deter thieves, beat them or at least delay them. WATCH HIS VIDEO BELOW.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.