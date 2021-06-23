Big stash of cash and cannabis and caravan seized in town popular with Laois shoppers

Gardaí have seized many bags of cannabis in hash and herb form, as well as cocaine ready for the street and a big stash of cash in Newbridge where a caravan was also confiscated.

Garda HQ says that as part of the surveillance operation they seized €494,000 worth of drugs and €22,450 cash during a search operation in the busy Kildareon Wednesday, June, 23.

They gave more details in a statement that saw a trailer and caravan seized.

"Gardaí attached to the Detective Unit, in Newbridge obtained a search warrant in relation to stolen property and during the course of the search seized cannabis herb with a street value of €220,000, cannabis resin with a street value of €214,000 and cocaine with a street value of €60,000. All drugs seized will now be sent for analysis.

"During the course of the search, the Garda National Dog Unit assisted and located €22,450 cash on surrounding lands.

"An Ifor Williams trailer, a single axle caravan and a Consaw were also seized," the said.

Gardaí said one man, 25 years was arrested at the scene and taken to Newbridge Garda station where was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. They added that investigations ongoing.