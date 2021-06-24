Banned Audi driver didn't get off the road until arrival in Laois

Multi agency checkpoint
The driver of a powerful Audi who gadai say was banned from the road will soon be making a trip to court after being caught in Laois this week.
Laois Offaly gardai issued a statement after mounting a checkpoint with the Road Safety Authority on June 22.
"The Laois Roads Policing Unit conducting a multi agency checkpoint with the Road Safety Authority Ireland on the outskirts of Portlaoise earlier today stopped a vehicle where the driver was discovered to be disqualified from driving through the Garda Mobility App.
"Driver arrested and charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court. Vehicle seized," concluded the alert.
