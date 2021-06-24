Banned Toyota driver didn't bargain for a Laois Garda checkpoint

toyota toyota garda

Laois Gardaí took this car off the road and parked it up at Portlaoise Garda Station

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The driver of a Toyota is facing a potentially stiff penalty after being stropped in Portlaoise by Laois Gardaí.

Gardaí issued a statement after bringing the motorist to a stop in the town on Wednesday, June 23.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol this evening spotted an uninsured driver in Portlaoise. Vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act," said the Laois Offaly Division.

The public was given a reminder of the simple rule.

"All vehicles on public roads must be insured," said Gardaí.

If you choose to break this simple rule the law says you could be fined up to €5000 and get fiive penalty points. You could also go to prison for up to 6 months. 

A judge could decide to disqualify a driver instead of giving you penalty points. 

Banned Audi driver didn't get off the road until arrival in Laois

Garda Commissioner reveals popular car insurance scam during Laois visit

Report romance fraud early, Irish Garda Commissioner tells Laois

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie