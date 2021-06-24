Banned Toyota driver didn't bargain for a Laois Garda checkpoint

Laois Gardaí took this car off the road and parked it up at Portlaoise Garda Station
The driver of a Toyota is facing a potentially stiff penalty after being stropped in Portlaoise by Laois Gardaí.
Gardaí issued a statement after bringing the motorist to a stop in the town on Wednesday, June 23.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol this evening spotted an uninsured driver in Portlaoise. Vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act," said the Laois Offaly Division.
The public was given a reminder of the simple rule.
"All vehicles on public roads must be insured," said Gardaí.
If you choose to break this simple rule the law says you could be fined up to €5000 and get fiive penalty points. You could also go to prison for up to 6 months.
A judge could decide to disqualify a driver instead of giving you penalty points.
