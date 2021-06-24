Huge haul of smuggled cigarettes destined for Midlands

Smuggled cigarettes destined for Offaly seized at Dublin Airport
Revenue Customs Service Officers have seized almost 100,000 cigarettes, some of which were destined for the Midlands, at Dublin Airport.
Revenue say the smuggled cigarettes branded ‘Minsk Capital’ and ‘NZ’ were discovered in cargo consignments that had arrived into the State from Germany, Italy and Lithuania on Wednesday, June 23.
"The cigarettes were discovered concealed in items described as ‘meteorological equipment’, ‘medical equipment’ and ‘bed linen’ and have a combined estimated retail value of €68,530, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €54,579.
"The consignments were destined for delivery to Offaly and Meath," said a statement.
Revenue added that investigations are ongoing.
Revenue said the seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.
