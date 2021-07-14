Armed gardaí seize "illegally parked" caravan in the Midlands

Armed gardaí along with uniformed officers were involved. FILE PIC
Armed gardaí were among a substantial force involved in the seizure of a caravan on a busy Midlands road.
The camper van was recovered by gardaí shortly after 1pm on Sunday in connection to reports the vehicle had been parked illegally along the side of a busy roadway.
It's understood up to eight garda cars were involved in the operation.
The caravan itself had been the source of repeated debate at local political level with a number of concerns also being raised by members of the local community, the Longford Leader reported.
No arrests were made, with the caravan being seized under the Roads Act 1993.
