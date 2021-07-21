New Year's Eve drink self-server ends up before judge in Laois

"I had a few in me" - man tells judge
A man who couldn't remember trying to serve himself drink in a hotel bar on New Year’s Eve after having 'a few in me' has ended up before a judge in Portlaoise Court.
David Hearns, 30, of 181 The Hermitage, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication at the Maldron Hotel, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise on January 1, 2020.
He pleaded guilty to the charge which culminated in a District Court appearance on Thursday, July 15 before Judge Catherine Staines.
The court heard he had been drinking at the Maldron Hotel. The gardaí responded to a call from the Maldron Hotel. It was reported that Mr Hearns was trying to serve himself in the bar.
Mr Hearns told Judge Staines it was New Year’s Eve and he had a few drinks. He was staying in the hotel at the time. He said he did not recall trying to serve himself.
“I had a few in me,” he told the Judge.
He was fined €100.
