Search our Archive

21/07/2021

New Year's Eve drink self-server ends up before judge in Laois

Revealed: Kildare pubs second most crowded in Ireland

"I had a few in me" - man tells judge

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A man who couldn't remember trying to serve himself drink in a hotel bar on New Year’s Eve after having 'a few in me' has ended up before a judge in Portlaoise Court.

David Hearns, 30, of 181 The Hermitage, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication at the Maldron Hotel, Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise on January 1, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which culminated in a District Court appearance on Thursday, July 15 before Judge Catherine Staines.

The court heard he had been drinking at the Maldron Hotel. The gardaí responded to a call from the Maldron Hotel. It was reported that Mr Hearns was trying to serve himself in the bar.

Mr Hearns told Judge Staines it was New Year’s Eve and he had a few drinks. He was staying in the hotel at the time. He said he did not recall trying to serve himself.

“I had a few in me,” he told the Judge.

He was fined €100.

Jail for Laois man caught with drug dealing parphanphelia

Accused at cannabis with weighing scales and bags

Man caught masturbating in three separate shops is jailed

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie