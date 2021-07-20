Jail for Laois man caught with drug dealing parphanphelia

A Mountmellick man who claimed that he was selling weighing scales and bags to drug dealers and who denied selling and supplying drugs, received a ten-month prison sentence at Portlaoise court.

Emmet Holohan, 35, of 36 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply at his address on December 11 , 2018 and three charges of possession at his address on February 8 this year.

Appearing for Mr Holohan, solicitor Michael Byrne noted that the Probation Report was before the court.

Judge Staines said that she found his explanation for having the weighing scales and bags totally unbelievable. She noted he was denying supplying drugs.

She noted he had been found with cannabis with weighing scales and bags. She said that this was the parphanphelia of dealing.

Mr Byrne said the cannabis was for Mr Holohan’s own use. He had bought the bags and scales on the internet to sell to other dealers.

Judge Staines reiterated that she found it totally unbelievable and put the matter back to a second call.

Upon the resumption of the case, solicitor Michael Byrne said that Mr Holohan was using the bags and weighing scales from a niche sales point of view.

He said that Mr Holohan advised that he saw a niche in the market. He was selling to people involved in drugs.

Emmet Holohan said he did buy the bags and scales in bulk, saying that six scales had been taken in the last raid.

“I can walk across the road and buy them,’’ he told Judge Staines.

Sgt JJ Kirby said it was the Gardaí’s opinion that he was involved in drug dealing.

Judge Staines noted that he denied in the probation report he had been involved in this. She sentenced him to ten months in prison.

A recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.