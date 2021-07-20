Search our Archive

20/07/2021

Jail for Laois man caught with drug dealing parphanphelia

Accused at cannabis with weighing scales and bags

Monasterevin man had cocaine and cannabis for sale

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Mountmellick man who claimed that he was selling weighing scales and bags to drug dealers and who denied selling and supplying drugs, received a ten-month prison sentence at Portlaoise court.

Emmet Holohan, 35, of 36 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply at his address on December 11 , 2018 and three charges of possession at his address on February 8 this year.

Appearing for Mr Holohan, solicitor Michael Byrne noted that the Probation Report was before the court.

Judge Staines said that she found his explanation for having the weighing scales and bags totally unbelievable. She noted he was denying supplying drugs.

She noted he had been found with cannabis with weighing scales and bags. She said that this was the parphanphelia of dealing.

Mr Byrne said the cannabis was for Mr Holohan’s own use. He had bought the bags and scales on the internet to sell to other dealers.

Judge Staines reiterated that she found it totally unbelievable and put the matter back to a second call.

Upon the resumption of the case, solicitor Michael Byrne said that Mr Holohan was using the bags and weighing scales from a niche sales point of view.

He said that Mr Holohan advised that he saw a niche in the market. He was selling to people involved in drugs.
Emmet Holohan said he did buy the bags and scales in bulk, saying that six scales had been taken in the last raid.

“I can walk across the road and buy them,’’ he told Judge Staines.

Sgt JJ Kirby said it was the Gardaí’s opinion that he was involved in drug dealing.

Judge Staines noted that he denied in the probation report he had been involved in this. She sentenced him to ten months in prison.

A recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.

'Drunk' learner driver hadn't taxed Volkswagen car in years

Opel Insignia driver goes rogue in Laois - gardaí want your help

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie