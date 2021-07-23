Young man dies in hospital after tragic Midlands road crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash of involving young man in the Midlands in a car suspected of being driven by a male in his late teens.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:30am on Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar.

Gardaí said a occupant in the vehicle involved, a man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition. He has since passed away. No other injuries to other people involved in the incident were reported.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences. Gardaí say he has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in Mullingar appealed for anyone who was in the Tudenham Park and Lough Ennell areas between 10:00am and 11 am on the 19th of July 2021 and has any information or footage (including dash cam) to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.