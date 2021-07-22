Last chance saloon for Laois banned driver caught again with no insurance

A man caught driving in Laois whilst disqualified has been warned that if he is caught behind the wheel again in the next year he will be sent to jail.

Judge Catherine Staines issued that warning to Jan Polak, 46, of 14 Ossory Court, Borris-in-Ossory as she imposed a new ban and suspended prison sentence at Portlaoise court.

During the hearing she was told that he was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at the Portlaoise Road, Mountrath on March 5 this year. Mr Polak pleaded guilty.

The court heard he had previous convictions for no insurance.

On September 15, 2020 he had received a four year disqualification for no insurance at Thurles District Court. Judge Catherine Staines noted he had been driving in breach this order.

Appearing for Mr Polak, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he was a 46-year old man, originally from Slovakia, who had been in Ireland for two years.

The court heard that his road traffic record was appalling and he had shown a blatant disregard in relation to his driving.

Judge Staines noted it was his third conviction for no insurance. She imposed a six month prison sentence, suspended for one year. He was disqualified from driving for six years.

She told Mr Polak that if he drives again he will almost certainly be going to prison.