Laois Gardaí tackling street drug dealing seize €2,500 worth of cocaine

Laois Gardaí are questioning a number of people arising from the siezure of cocaine in the Mountmellick area as part of a new policing strategy which the guards say is targeting street dealing.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after seizing the drugs on over night Sunday into Monday, August 1-2.

"Mountmellick Garda out and about overnight patrolling discovered two occupants of a car acting suspiciously. With the assistance from Portlaoise Garda a search of vehicle was conducted resulting in approximately €2500 of cocaine being recovered. A number of males are being interviewed on the matter," they said.

Gardaí explained the aim of the strategy aimed at clamping down on such activity.

"Operation Tara will have a strong focus on tackling street-level dealing in cities, towns and villages across the country.

The goal of Operation Tara is to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs in line with An Garda Síochána’s mission of keeping people safe.

"The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

"Under Operation Tara, individuals and groups involved in the drug trade will be the target of enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest crime trends," the said.

Gardaí asked that anyone with information who beleves it can help can contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111