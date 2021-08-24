Skoda with no tax, insurance or NCT seized by Laois Offaly Gardaí

The driver of a Skoda Octavia had to find a way home with out the wheels they left with after being stopped by Gardaí in the Laois Offaly divsional this week.
Gardaí issued a statement after stopping the driver on Monday, August 23.
"Offaly Divisional Roads Policing out and about North Offaly this evening. Driver detected driving with no insurance road tax or NCT. Car seized," said Gardaí.
