Laois Offaly Gardaí seize drugs and cash to dent dealing in cross border area

Laois Offaly Gardaí dented suspected drug dealing this week with the seizure off thousands of euro worth of drugs and cash in Portarlington.

The Division issued a statement after the operation on Thursday, August 26 in the Laois Offaly border town which is also close to Kildare.

"Laois Divisional Drugs Unit carried out searches today around Portarlington resulting in the seizure of €7500 of cannabis and €7500 in cash.

"Operation Tara will have a strong focus on tackling street-level dealing in cities, towns and villages across the country.

"The goal of Operation Tara is to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs in line with An Garda Síochána’s mission of Keeping People Safe.

"The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

"Under Operation Tara, individuals and groups involved in the drug trade will be the target of enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest crime trends," they said.

Garda ask that anybody who has information about dealing they want to help stop can contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111