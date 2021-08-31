Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Laois Offaly Gardaí targeted by scammers warn about the latest con jobs

Laois Offaly gardaí have warned the public about two of the latest types of scams doing the arounds which happened to be visited upon local guards.

The Division's Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Graham Kavanagh received two fraudulent texts purporting to come from the DHL courier delivery firm.

He advise people to be alert and do not follow links. Always pause think and double check on official platforms if there are issues.

Laois Offaly Gardaí add that DHL have said that there are currently fraudulent SMS messages in circulation claiming to be from DHL. The gardaí say DHL insist that these SMS are not from the company as they do not ask people for any data or to download apps via SMS.

Please review important information updates on our website here: https://t.co/WuTrBdUmwm https://t.co/lS9PGEQ705

More below picture of DHL scam message:

Another attempted sting which tagetted local gardaí was targetted at Tullamore Garda Station.

Gardaí in Offaly received two calls into station phone from "Amazon". They say a non-Irish speaking female stated that there is a parcel for delivery but there's is €49 due for delivery.  The caller went on to say there was a problem with their account and in order to resolve personal information was required. She didn't know who's name was on the account and she hung up. 

Gardaí said people should remember that these phone numbers constantly vary. Gardaí also advised the public to be aware of calls from a person purporting to be from Amazon.

"Please be wary of scam callers regardless of who they say they represent. Some people are still falling for their stories and providing personal details otherwise they wouldn't continue with their efforts," said a statement.

The guards say e-mails, text messages or calls from Amazon will never ask you for personal information.

Gardaí say that if you receive a suspicious phone call, email, or text message claiming to be from Amazon, asking for payment, personal information or offering a refund you do not expect, please do not share any personal information, and disconnect any phone call immediately.

You can report suspicious spam in Ireland, to your local Garda station. Please also note that Amazon will never ask for your personal information, or ask you to make a payment outside of our website (e.g. via bank transfer, emailing credit card details, etc.).

If you received an e-mail regarding an order or Prime membership, or anything that you don't recognise, please forward the e-mail to stop-spoofing@amazon.com and then delete it.

Do not click on any links in such emails.

