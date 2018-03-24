Deaths in Laois - March 24, 2018

William Young - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, March 24 of William Young of Gurteen, Rosenallis and Wexford.

Died peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa and family Michael, Maureen and William, brother Herbert (Coolgraney), sisters in law Norah and Betty,neices, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mary Cullen - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, March 22 of Mary Cullen (née Doyle) formerly of Marble Crest, Larchfield and Kullens Kitchen., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and Spink, Abbeyleix.

Surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Mary, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Maura, Ollie, Bernadette, Ray, John Joe, Paul, Angelo, Jacqueline, Alan, Michelle, Diane and Gemma. Sadly missed by her family, brothers Paul, John and Michael, sister Bernadette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Maura's home at Tennypark, Callan Road, Kilkenny from 4pm on Saturday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.