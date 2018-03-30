Deaths in Laois - March 30, 2018

Tom Flanagan - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, March 29 of Tom Flanagan of Lea (Clonanny), Portarlington.

Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Declan, daughters Siobhan, Martina and Sarah, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters relatives, neighbours and friends. ​

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Good Friday with rosary at 8.30pm. Reposing on Saturday from 10am until 4.30pm. House private there after. Removal at 5.30pm to arrive at Saint John's Church, Killenard for 6pm prayers. Requiem Mass on Easter Sunday at 10.30am followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Paul Byrne - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, March 28 of Paul Byrne of 3 Church Avenue, Stradbally.

Died peacefully at home in the loving care of his wife Ann Marie and his children Selena and Karina and his extended family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann Marie (née Flynn formerly of Parnell Cresent, Portlaoise), his daughters Selena and Karina, brothers, sisters uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Kathleen, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 3pm on Saturday. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm on Saturday evening. Family time on Sunday morning please. Funeral arriving for 11.30am Mass on Sunday in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally. Burial after in Oakvale Cemetery.

Nancy Nicholls - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 27 of Nancy Nicholls (née Dunne) of St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Johnny and dear mother of the late Ann. Sadly missed by her loving family, Lilly, Arthur, Mary and Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 6.30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 5pm with Removal at 6.50pm arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Funeral Mass at 7.30pm. Prayers on Holy Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Annie Donaghey - Mountrath

The death took place in London on Monday, March 12 of Annie Donaghey (née Holland) of Coolnacart, Mountrath.

Funeral will take place in London, England, on 13th April 2018.



Mary Edwards - Errill

The death took place on November 13 of Mary Edwards (née Keane) of Homefield Park, Sutton, Surrey, England and formerly Castlefleming, Errill. Peacefully following a brief illness at the Royal Marsden Hospital, Sutton.

A memorial prayer service for Mary will be on Holy Saturday in the Church Of Our Lady, Queen Of The Universe, Errill at 12 noon followed by interment of ashes in Errill Cemetery.