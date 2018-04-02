Deaths in Laois - April 2, 2018

Terry Leahy - Shanahoe

The death took place on Thursday, March 29 of Terry Leahy of Killeaney, Shanahoe.

Unexpectedly at The Mater Hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Husband of Valery, sadly missed by his wife, brother Richard, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces Chloe and Megan, nephew Darragh, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm, also on Sunday from 3pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Tom Flanagan - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, March 29 of Tom Flanagan of Lea (Clonanny), Portarlington.

Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, son Declan, daughters Siobhan, Martina and Sarah, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters relatives, neighbours and friends. ​

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Good Friday with rosary at 8.30pm. Reposing on Saturday from 10am until 4.30pm. House private there after. Removal at 5.30pm to arrive at Saint John's Church, Killenard for 6pm prayers. Requiem Mass on Easter Sunday at 10.30am followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Paul Byrne - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, March 28 of Paul Byrne of 3 Church Avenue, Stradbally.

Died peacefully at home in the loving care of his wife Ann Marie and his children Selena and Karina and his extended family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann Marie (née Flynn formerly of Parnell Cresent, Portlaoise), his daughters Selena and Karina, brothers, sisters uncles, aunts, mother-in-law Kathleen, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 3pm on Saturday. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm on Saturday evening. Family time on Sunday morning please. Funeral arriving for 11.30am Mass on Sunday in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally. Burial after in Oakvale Cemetery.