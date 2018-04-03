Deaths in Laois - April 3, 2018

Sadie Canavan - Sligo and Errill

The death took place on Monday, April 2 of Sadie Canavan (née Carroll) of Cloonymeenaghan, Riverstown, Sligo and late of Errill.



Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughter Cait, sons Adrian, John and Ronan, son-in-law Patrick (Duffy), daughters-in-law, Cara, Claire and Roisin, grandchildren Sean, Roisin, Fionnan, Diarmuid, Conor, Enda, Adam, Sarah, Ella, Matthew and Eve, brothers Bobby and Martin (Laois), Jack (Dublin), sister Patricia (London), brothers-in-law J.J. and Pat Canavan (Carlow), sister-in-law Ann (Laois), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Perry's Funeral Home, Ballymote on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm. Removal from her home on Thursday to St Patrick's Church, Ballyrush for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



