Deaths in Laois - April 14, 2018

John Downey - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, April 12 of John Downey of Clondarrig, Portlaoise.

Suddenly. Son of the lade John and Ellen Downey and brother of the late Michael and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Dick, sisters Lucy, and Eileen, brothers-in-law, Tony and James, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 4pm on Saturday, with removal at 5.45pm to arrive at St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin for 6.30pm via Clondarrig. Requiem Mass at 10am on Sunday followed by interment in Clondarrig Cemetery.

John Byrne - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, April 12 of John (Jack) Byrne of Stradbally, and late of Castlepark, Athy.

Reposing at his niece Cora Foley's residence, 3 Rathstewart Crescent, Athy, from 6pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning, to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Martin Doolan - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, April 11 of Martin Doolan of Stradbally and of Treadstown, Maynooth.

Suddenly at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Karen, grandson Leighton, partner May and her family, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially Keith and his family.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, on Friday from 6pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.45am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Bridie Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 11 of Bridie Conroy (née Dunne) of O'Moore Street, Mountmellick.

Retired National Teacher. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Kilminchy Lodge. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Danny, Noeleen, Pat, Eugene, Miriam, Joe and Michelle, sons-in-law David, Hugh and Mick and daughters-in-law Máirín, Olive and Karen, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Prayers in the Funeral Home on Saturday at 11am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.