Deaths in Laois - March 23, 2020

Joe Ryan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 22 of Joe Ryan of Abbeyleix Rd, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eillen, and dearly loved father to Martin, Eileen, Catherine, Caroline and Siobhan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Donnacha, sons-in-law John McCourt and Kenneth Glynn, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Karen, Shauna, James, Hollyrose, Stephen and David, great-grandchildren Kian and Mia, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

A family requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. Covid-19 protocol will be observed. House strictly private. Memorial mass will take place at a later date.

Joe White - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, March 21 of Joe White of Rapla, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the wonderful care of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Joe, predeceased by his brothers William and Palk and his sister Mary and brother-in-law Joe. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Peg and her family, Catherine, Julie-Anne, Mary, Mairead and Thomas, his brother Tommy, sisters-in-law Mary and May, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-neices, neighbours, relatives and friends.

As per the COVID-19 directive, Funeral and House Strictly Private.

Michael McEvoy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, March 21 of Michael McEvoy of Mountrath rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Peggy Kelly and Kitsie Phelan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nicees, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Family Mass will take place at 12 noon on Monday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise. Covid-19 protocols apply. Social distancing shall be observed.

James McMahon - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, March 21 of James McMahon of Clopook, Stradbally, and formerly of Tulla Co Clare.

Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Maretta, Deirdre and Veronica. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons in law, James and Simeon, grandchildren Ava, Sarah, Molly and Eliza, brother John, sisters Kathleen and Theresa, sister in law, Marie, predeceased by his brother Paddy and sister Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to goverment advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Patrick Mulhall - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, March 19 of Patrick (Patsy) Mulhall of London and formerly of Old Mills, Stradbally.

Surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Alice and Ned, sisters Olivia (infant) and Carmel (Begley).

Patsy will be sadly missed by his partner Jacqui, daughter Louise, sons Shane and Conor, step-children Adam and Kelly, his grandchildren Adam and Jack, Eithan, Jacob, Lauren, Kayden and Kailen, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, son in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, his many cousins and his siblings Therese (Kinsella), Tony, Linda, Frances (Coss), Martina (Carew), Brian and Irene.

Funeral arrangements to follow.