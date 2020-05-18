Recent deaths in Laois - May 18, 2020

Brigid Lynch (née Brennan), Rathmore, Ballintubbert, Ballyadams, Laois / Athy, Kildare



The death took place on Sunday, May 17 of Brigid Lynch (née Brennan), Rathmore, Ballintubbert, Ballyadams, Laois / Athy, Kildare.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother of Mary, Joe and John. Brigid will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, adored grandchild Sam, daughter-in-law Sharon, sisters-in-law Mary & Teresa, nieces (especially Catherine), nephews, relatives (especially Mary), extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

Jimmie Heffernan, Derrygarran, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, May 16 of Jimmie Heffernan, Derrygarran, and late of Shamrock Stores, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne and dearly loved father to Alaine, Jane, Kate, and Mike. Predeceased by his sister Marie, father and mother Mick and Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving family: his sisters Bridie, Ann and Eileen; sons in law Steven and Michael; grandchildren Ada, Mary, Esi and Theo; brothers in law, sister in law; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, for family only, with memorial and celebration of Jimmie’s life to take place at a future date. Please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". Jimmie’s family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Johnny Murphy, Campclone, Kilbricken, Mountrath, Laois / Castletown, Laois



The death took place on Johnny Murphy, Campclone, Kilbricken, Mountrath, Laois / Castletown, Laois

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS LATER.

May Johnny Rest In Peace.

Paddy Shortall, Emmet Terrace, Mountmellick, Laois





The death took place on Sunday, May 17 of Patrick (Paddy) Shortall, 19 Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick, Co. Laois and formerly Corrig, Portarlington, Co. Laois.

Retired Bórd na Móna employee. Died peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Eileen. Sadly missed by his daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, family circle, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.



Rest In Peace.



Due to government advice re. COVID-19, Paddy's funeral will be for his immediate family only. His family will arrange a memorial Mass as soon as the pandemic has cleared.

Margaret (Rita) Fogarty (née Daly), Ballinakill, Clonaslee, Laois / Tullamore, Offaly



The death took place on Saturday, May 16 of Margaret (Rita) Fogarty, (nee Daly), Ballinakill, Clonaslee, Co. Laois, and formerly of Killurin and Healy Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Died peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by her daughter Moira. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, son Damien, daughters Monica and Claire, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law Michelle, sons-in-law John, Paul and Telford, sisters Maureen, Vonnie, Rose and Anne, brother Noel, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Rita Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and Covid 19 protocols regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Monday at 11am in St Manman's Church, Clonaslee. This can be viewed on on www.mcnmedia.tv under Clonaslee parish.

If you wish to offer your sympathies to Rita's family, Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie. Rita's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Maura Kirwan (née Flanagan), Mountrath rd, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Saturday, May 16 of Maura Kirwan (nee Flanagan) “Shalom” Mountrath Road, Portlaoise, 2020.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of Deirdre and the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Maura, beloved wife of the late Edward and mother of the late Eileen and Eamon. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Breda, Lynn, Richard, Brendan, Siobhan, and Mark, brother Tom and sister Elizabeth, brother in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Interment will take place is St John the Baptist Churchyard in Ballyfin. In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, for family only. Please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences". The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Robert Liston, Killenard, Portarlington, Laois / Thurles, Tipperary

The death took place on Saturday, May 16 of Robert Liston, Killenard, Portarlington, Laois / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly of Moyneard Moyne, Thurles, County Tipperary. Peacefully in his home in the loving care of his family after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Billy Liston, his sister Pauline O'Gorman and brother Dick Liston. Greatly missed by his loving son Andrew, daughter Katie, wife Philomena, daughter-in-law Leanne, sisters Josephine, Marie and Frances, brothers Paddy, Willie and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gathering's a Private Ceremony and Cremation will take place for family only. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later Date. Those who would have like to attend Robert's ceremony but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section in RIP.ie "Condolence". The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made to the Irish Cancer Society online at https://www.cancer.ie and the Midlands Hospice Build via relatives or the Undertakers.

Mary (May) McAleenan (née Good), Corrig, Stradbally, Laois / Dublin





The death took place on Thursday, May 14 of Mary (May) McAleenan (née Good), Corrig, Stradbally, Laois / Dublin

Beloved wife of the late Desmond and much loved mother of Peter, Hilda, Colin, Don, Enid, Raymond and Alex. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchidren, brother, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

A Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at a later date. In accordance with goverment guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would of liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions please leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie or send on condolences by the traditional manner.

James (Jim) O'Sullivan, Broomville, Portlaoise, Laois / Crumlin, Dublin





The death took place on Friday, May 15 of James (Jim) O'Sullivan, Broomville, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois and formerly of Crumlin, Dublin.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his son James, Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, Children Joanna, Julie, step-daughter Joanna, brother Eric, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, all his pals at Peg's and friends.

May James Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government and HSE recommendations regarding public gathering's a private funeral and cremation will take place for family only. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Those who would have liked to attended Jim's funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked "Condolences" The Family would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Áine Hetherington-Hegarty, Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Laois / Rathdowney, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, May 12 of Áine Hetherington-Hegarty, Clonkeen, Portlaoise and formerly Harristown, Rathdowney, Co. Laois.

Unexpectedly, deeply regretted by her mother Josie and Paddy and family, Fiona, Sharon and Ger, her brother Patrick, sister-in-law Catherine, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

As per COVID-19 Directive, house, funeral and burial strictly private. Funeral Mass will be streamed on Monday May 18th in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. Condolences can be expressed via the condolence page on RIP.ie.

We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Patrick Hallinan, 17 Dunmasc, Portlaoise, Laois



The death took place on Wednesday, May 13 of Patrick Hallinan, 17 Dunmasc, Portlaoise, Laois.

Retired Garda Inspector, Clontarf, Raheny and Dublin Airport. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Mark, Paraic, Séamus and Richard, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Ross, Romy, Tadhg, Finn Emily and Philipa, brother James, sisters Janette, Margaret and Kathleen, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

A mass to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie or send on condolences by the traditional manner.

No flowers by request, donations can be made on line to Alzheimer Society at https://alzheimer.ie

Caroline Monaghan, Tullamoy, Stradbally, Laois

The death took place on Wednesday, May 13 of Caroline Monaghan, Tullamoy, Stradbally, Laois

Funeral arrangements later.

Liam Burke, Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, May 12 of Liam Burke, Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, Laois.

Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by his hearthbroken children Richard and Michelle, daughter-in-law Julie and son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Tiernan, Isabelle and Siún, brothers Donal, Seán and Noel, sisters Sheelagh, Maureen, Margaret and Breda, extended family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé goraibh a anam

Due to COVID-19 Directive a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service for Liam will take place at a later date. Condolences can be left on the online link on RIP.ie.

Ann O'Mahoney (née Bergin), Mountrath road, Abbeyleix, Laois



The death took place on Tuesday, May 12 of Ann O'Mahoney (née Bergin), Mountrath road, Abbeyleix, Laois.

Peacefully, at home, in the care of her family. Predeceased by her son Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons Stephen and Paul, Nickey, grandchildren Laura, Kieran, Danniella and Sam, brothers Donal, Joe, John and Edward, sisters Molly, Sarah and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Covid-19 directives, a private family funeral will take place. Condolences can left on the online condolence link on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will take place at a later stage.

Ann Loughman (née Dunne), 17 Rahin Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare

The death took place on Monday, May 11 of Ann Loughman (née Dunne), 17 Rahin Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare.

Pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving son Breiffni, daughter Yvonne, brother Michael, sisters Mary and Celia, daughter-in-law Trisha, son-in-law Donal, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Darragh, Donal, Patrick, Caroline and Deirbhile, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the Facebook page of Watchlive.ie at 11am on Wednesday May 13 or by clicking the link https://vimeo.com/417358870

Liam (Billy) Lupton, Coolkerry, Rathdowney, Laois / Crosspatrick, Kilkenny



The death took place on Tuesday, May 12 of Liam Lupton, Coolkerry, Rathdowney, Co. Laois and formerly Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at home, predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his brother Peter. Sadly missed by his daughter Julianne, his brother Joe, sister Joan, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, neighbours, realtives and friends.

Rest in Peace

As per the COVID-19 Directive House, Funeral and Burial strictly private. The funeral mass will be streamed from The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Bealady cemetery. Condolences can be sent via the condolence page on RIP.ie. No flowers by request, donations can be made on line to The Irish Cancer Society (fundraising@irishcancer.ie). Your understanding is appreciated at this sad time.